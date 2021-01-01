NYS Police investigating a Trooper-involved shooting

New York News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation is underway after a trooper-involved shooting in Western New York.

New York State Police report that troopers showed up to a domestic incident early January 1, in Portville. When they arrived, police say 40-year-old Ryan Ehman came toward them with a bow and arrow.

Police say after troopers gave Ehman several commands to put the weapon down, Ehman did not comply and a trooper shot him.

Ehman is recovering from his injuries at ECMC and criminal charges are pending.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report