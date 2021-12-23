NYS Parks honors projects, people for efforts in historic preservation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine projects and one person are being honored with a 2021 New York State Preservation Award for their efforts to preserve the state’s history. These include four projects in the Capital Region.

“The 2021 New York State Historic Preservation Awards are an opportunity to highlight projects and people who contribute to preserving the heritage of the state for the benefit of our current residents, visitors, and for future generations,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “The diversity of the projects being recognized demonstrates that preservation begins with passionate local individuals expanding their advocacy into productive partnerships.”

Recipients

1. Gloversville Public Library

Gloversville Public Library was awarded for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation. The library recently completed work that transformed the 1904 Carnegie Library, including interior and exterior restoration and upgrades to the building’s original mechanical systems.

2. Clinton Avenue Rowhouses

Clinton Avenue Rowhouses in Albany was awarded for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation for the transformative work on 70 rowhouses in the Arbor Hill neighborhood. Acquired in foreclosure, the buildings were renovated using Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits to include 210 affordable housing units and six commercial spaces.

3. Grant Cottage State Historic Site

Grant Cottage State Historic Site in Gansevoort was awarded for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship for the installation of a 30 kilowatt Hybrid Photovoltaic system. The installation allows the site to operate completely off the grid and keeps the cottage and its physical inventory in a climate-controlled environment.

4. Roe-Jan Brewing Company

Roe-Jan Brewing Company in Hillsdale was awarded for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation for the adaptive reuse of the former Buckley Store building. Constructed in 1851, the building had been vacant before being rehabilitated for use as a craft brewery and restaurant.

5. Wethersfield

Wethersfield, a 1000-acre country estate, in Amenia was awarded for Excellence in Historic Landscape Preservation. Created between 1937 and 1977 by Chauncey Stillman, the property includes a Georgian Revival-style residence, a stable/carriage barn, and ancillary farm buildings, set in an area of formal gardens and sculpture, forests, agricultural fields, and carriage drives.

6. Point O’Woods

Point O’Woods Historic District on Fire Island was awarded for Excellence in Historic Documentation. The oldest community on Fire Island, Point O’Woods was founded in 1898 with a mission to form a summer community with educational and entertainment opportunities in a “healthful environment.”

7. Kreiner Malt House and Grain Elevator

The Kreiner Malt House in Buffalo was awarded for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation for the project that transformed a historic grain elevator into offices, apartments, and a brewery. The project utilized Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits, and showcases this important regional building type by incorporating new uses while preserving a strong sense of its original function.

8. Northland Corridor Redevelopment/Niagara Machine and Tool Works

The Northland Beltline redevelopment project in Buffalo was awarded for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation for the revitalization of multiple vacant properties in a large manufacturing district on Buffalo’s east side. The cornerstone of this redevelopment project is the Northland Workforce Training Center in the former Niagara Machine and Tool Works Factory, which was one of the oldest and most important tool and machine manufacturing facilities built and operated in Buffalo in the 20th century.

9. Building B, Brooklyn Navy Yard

Building B at the Brooklyn Navy Yard was awarded for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation and Adaptive Reuse. The project brought new life to the once-threatened 1872 row house, the last remaining building in Admiral’s Row, which now houses the offices of Steiner Studios.

10. Lucy Rockefeller Waletzky

Lucy Rockefeller Waletzky, M.D. is recognized for her Outstanding Contribution to Historic Preservation. Her decades long dedication to preservation has had an incalculable impact on the state’s cultural and historic resources.

Created in 1980, the State Historic Preservation Awards are presented each year to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources.