NY’s new surrogacy laws and the impact on same-sex couples

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State recently legalized gestational surrogacy. The new statute, known as the Child-Parent Security Act, took effect on February 15.

The law allows compensated gestational surrogacy for the first time in the State of New York. Previously, couples had to go outside the state. It also repeals New York State’s existing statute that declares compensated surrogacy contracts void and unenforceable. Also, under the new law, courts will grant pre-birth parentage orders.

Arthur D. Ettinger is a family law attorney and podcaster based in New York. Currently, he’s working on a legal matter for a same-sex couple using a sperm donor. He’s well versed in the new law and joined NEWS10’s sister station in the Southern Tier to talk about its impact on LGBTQ parents.

