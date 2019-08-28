NYS license plates to be made using materials from new company

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting September 1, the New York State Department of Correctional Services will contract with a new vendor for the embossed sheeting used on the State’s reflective license plates.

The new two-year contract is worth just over $4 million with Avery Dennison, of California.

According to Department spokesperson Tom Mailey, all license plates will continue to be produced by civilian staff and incarcerated individuals at Auburn Correctional Facility. He adds that the production process itself will not be changing.

Mailey would not comment on whether the switch in vendor has anything to do with the peeling of license plates for the past several years. He says the Department and all its vendors continually review and evaluate all of its programs for quality and effectiveness.

The NewsChannel 9 Your Stories teamed first reported on the problem of peeling plates in the Fall of 2014.

3M Company has had the contract, with several renewals, since 2009.