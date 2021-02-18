NYS lawmakers, prison inmate advocates call for solitary confinement reform, improved COVID response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced February 4 a plan was in the works to begin vaccinating the state’s prison population. Since then, the latest update from DOCCS reports around 4,500 shots have gone out to prison staff and residents.

However, around 5,600 incarcerated New Yorkers have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and several outbreaks continue to spread, including those at Franklin, Orleans, as well as the previous spikes at Greene Correctional Facility in October and November.

“It is impossible to social distance. We sleep within two to three feet of each other. We have to wear the same mask for days, and when we ask a guard for a new one, we are told, sorry, we don’t have enough,” says Tim Reed, who is currently incarcerated at Franklin Correctional Facility.

“We are people. We are husbands, we are fathers, we’re sons, we’re friends, but we haven’t been treated that way,” Reed goes on to say.

Thursday, advocacy groups and more than a dozen New York senators and assembly members joined a call to describe what each saw during surprise visits to multiple prisons across the state, including Fishkill, Queensboro, Green Haven, Orleans, Bedford, Taconic, Auburn, Otisville, and also Orange County Jail, which serves as an ICE facility.

“We witnessed cruelty, we witnessed harmful practices, but what’s important to know is that we actually didn’t witness anything unlawful,” says Senator Julia Salazar, who also chairs the NYS Committee on Crime and Correction.

“That shows you that the system is flawed, so we must be intentional about changing the laws,” Assemblyman Demond Meeks says.

Several lawmakers voiced that among their major concerns were conditions in the Specialized Housing Units — the solitary confinement cells also known as S.H.U. Legislators claim they saw patients in need of isolation sent to solitary when space ran out.

“Here you are already dealing with health matters, and the best thing they can do for you is place you in the S.H.U. and have you in this confinement for 23 hours out of the day,” says Meeks.

These leaders are working to pass what they call the “Justice Roadmap” — a list of bills which address elder parole for those at risk of catching COVID, fair and timely parole reviews, and the HALT Solitary Confinement Act to completely replace solitary with humane alternatives.

“I firmly believe that making a mistake in your life, as serious as it may be, it’s no excuse to take away a person’s humanity,” says Senator Jessica Ramos.

A response from the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision includes the following: