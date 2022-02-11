ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has launched a new search tool to look up open tax warrants. Tax warrants allow the state to file a lien against a person due to outstanding tax debt.

Tax warrants are already public record. However, the Department of Taxation and Finance said this new tool is more accessible and allows those interested to easily access the latest balances owed by tax debtors.

“We are continually striving to enhance the way in which we interact with taxpayers, the news media, and all New Yorkers,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “This new search tool, which can be used by anyone at any time to access public information, is another step in our effort to improve the taxpayer experience.”

The search tool is available 24/7 and doesn’t require a log-in or account to access. The department said the tool is updated regularly to provide current warrant balances. The search feature provides access to data on open tax warrants only. When a tax debt is paid in full, the warrant is no longer available.

The search tool is available on the Department of Taxation and Finance website.