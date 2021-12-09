NYS launches digital equity portal showing gaps in internet access across the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has launched a digital equity portal to show New Yorker’s ability to access the internet. The portal is an interactive, online data mapping tool of communities across the state in order to advance digital equity.

“Digital inequity is a complex and multi-faceted problem,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “The Board of Regents and I understand that closing digital equity gaps will require the coordination, cooperation and the intentional capacity building of the many organizations supporting digital inclusion across New York.”

The NYS Digital Equity Portal allows users to see connectivity, population and demographics, speed and cost of broadband, and other digital equity resources from places across the state. Users can view the data based on congressional districts, zip code, census tract and the New York public library system. The project team said it plans to develop more data layers with further research.

The portal also shows barriers to internet access and the data will help communities develop digital equity strategies based on the understanding of needs, gaps and priorities.

The development of the portal draws on existing digital equity work, including NYSED’s “Achieving Digital Equity in New York State: An Outline for Collaborative Change,” and feedback from digital equity advocates to create this resource.

The NYS Digital Equity Portal was created in partnership with Community Tech NY, Cornell University’s New York State School of Industrial and Labor Relations, the New York State Education Department, the New York State Library and the John R. Oishei Foundation.

You can access the portal through Cornell’s website.