NYS launches anti-vape program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has a new campaign to combat vaping among younger New Yorkers.
The state hopes the message from their peers will help teens addicted to e-cigarettes realize it’s time to quit.
The ad from the Governor’s Office accompanies a new push to get teens to text Drop the Vape to 88709.
The New York State Department of Health launched the program in partnership with the Truth Initiative, a non-profit national public health organization committed to making tobacco use a thing of the past.
NYS DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker called the program a “valuable resource” saying just a simple text could ultimately save lives.
