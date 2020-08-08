NY’s largest teachers union responds to reopening schools this fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers weighed in on the state’s school reopening plan.

While they are happy to hear Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leaving the decision to individual school districts, they want to make sure social distancing measures are followed.

Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President, wants to make sure all school districts are enforcing mask mandates; students are kept six feet apart while in a classroom or on a bus; and that students and staff are safe while also requiring proper testing. NYSUT said they want to know school districts are prepared for the possibility of a positive test.

Leaders at the state education department also put out a statement Friday asking the Governor and legislature to work with them to assist districts with purchasing personal protective equipment and technology.

