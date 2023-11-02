ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state recently approved over $108.8 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across New York. The funded projects will aim to reduce risks to public health and the environment.

Infrastructure improvements will include projects that bolster treatment processes and remove emerging contaminants from drinking water. Funding was approved for the following municipalities:

NYS Water Infrastructure Projects

Clean Water Projects

Nassau County – $66,597,529

Newfield, Tompkins County – $1,113,485

Drinking Water Projects

Auburn, Cayuga County – $3,720,000

Cuba, Allegany County – $7,300,000

Greenlawn Water District, Suffolk County – $3,000,000

Lewisboro, Westchester County – $1,939,500

Pawling, Dutchess County – $4,790,000

South Huntington Water District, Suffolk County – $5,500,000

Stafford, Genesee County — $1,065,000

“New York State continues to provide unprecedented financial support to help communities upgrade water systems and improve water quality,” Governor Hochul said. “Providing funding and resources to help local governments get shovels in the ground for water infrastructure improvement projects is a top priority, and we’ll continue working together to modernize our infrastructure and provide safe, reliable water systems for generations to come.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos stated “I applaud Governor Hochul’s sustained commitment to investing in affordable and transformational infrastructure projects that are improving water quality and benefitting our environment. From the Bay Park Conveyance Project on the South Shore of Long Island to critical water quality improvement projects advancing in the Finger Lakes, New York is improving water quality, restoring critical habitats, and improving opportunities for recreation for communities across the state.”