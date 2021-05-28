NYS hits lowest daily positivity rate since COVID-19 pandemic began

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State COVID positivity rate hits a new pandemic low: 0.59%. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, this is a good sign moving into the summer months.
“As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago,” Cuomo said in a written statement. “Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 159,504
- Total Positive – 937
- Percent Positive – 0.59%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.76%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,169 (-54)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -275
- Patients Newly Admitted – 151
- Number ICU – 304 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 178 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 181,867 (+186)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 42,665
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Bed in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|241
|206
|15%
|Central New York
|225
|185
|18%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|231
|42%
|Long Island
|835
|573
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|641
|370
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|72
|26%
|New York City
|2,416
|1,838
|24%
|North Country
|57
|25
|56%
|Southern Tier
|115
|66
|43%
|Western New York
|543
|332
|39%
|Statewide
|5,567
|3,898
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.08%
|1.06%
|0.99%
|Central New York
|1.51%
|1.49%
|1.48%
|Finger Lakes
|2.21%
|2.09%
|1.87%
|Long Island
|0.69%
|0.67%
|0.64%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.77%
|0.72%
|0.71%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.99%
|1.04%
|0.94%
|New York City
|0.65%
|0.62%
|0.59%
|North Country
|1.19%
|1.12%
|1.05%
|Southern Tier
|0.57%
|0.58%
|0.54%
|Western New York
|1.44%
|1.35%
|1.20%
|Statewide
|0.85%
|0.81%
|0.76%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Bronx
|0.69%
|0.63%
|0.63%
|Kings
|0.75%
|0.73%
|0.65%
|New York
|0.41%
|0.39%
|0.38%
|Queens
|0.67%
|0.66%
|0.63%
|Richmond
|0.81%
|0.77%
|0.80%
Of the 2,083,041 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,614
|11
|Allegany
|3,523
|4
|Broome
|18,539
|14
|Cattaraugus
|5,686
|2
|Cayuga
|6,299
|6
|Chautauqua
|8,903
|3
|Chemung
|7,687
|17
|Chenango
|3,462
|0
|Clinton
|4,827
|1
|Columbia
|4,041
|0
|Cortland
|3,870
|13
|Delaware
|2,350
|1
|Dutchess
|29,371
|12
|Erie
|89,180
|38
|Essex
|1,588
|0
|Franklin
|2,536
|1
|Fulton
|4,392
|6
|Genesee
|5,415
|0
|Greene
|3,394
|3
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,159
|1
|Jefferson
|6,058
|4
|Lewis
|2,779
|6
|Livingston
|4,489
|5
|Madison
|4,533
|1
|Monroe
|68,233
|72
|Montgomery
|4,247
|3
|Nassau
|183,108
|52
|Niagara
|19,947
|9
|NYC
|933,168
|390
|Oneida
|22,438
|9
|Onondaga
|38,596
|39
|Ontario
|7,377
|6
|Orange
|48,113
|22
|Orleans
|3,107
|2
|Oswego
|7,565
|4
|Otsego
|3,439
|1
|Putnam
|10,570
|3
|Rensselaer
|11,185
|5
|Rockland
|46,829
|8
|Saratoga
|15,280
|9
|Schenectady
|13,133
|8
|Schoharie
|1,686
|1
|Schuyler
|1,052
|1
|Seneca
|2,001
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,606
|8
|Steuben
|6,893
|9
|Suffolk
|200,333
|56
|Sullivan
|6,627
|11
|Tioga
|3,779
|5
|Tompkins
|4,307
|1
|Ulster
|13,861
|7
|Warren
|3,630
|1
|Washington
|3,127
|2
|Wayne
|5,737
|0
|Westchester
|129,313
|42
|Wyoming
|3,570
|2
|Yates
|1,176
|0
On Thursday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,665. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Chautauqua
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Westchester
|1