NYS hits lowest daily positivity rate since COVID-19 pandemic began

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State COVID positivity rate hits a new pandemic low: 0.59%. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, this is a good sign moving into the summer months.

“As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago,” Cuomo said in a written statement. “Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 159,504

Total Positive – 937

Percent Positive – 0.59%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.76%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,169 (-54)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -275

Patients Newly Admitted – 151

Number ICU – 304 (+4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 178 (+1)

Total Discharges – 181,867 (+186)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 42,665

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 241 206 15% Central New York 225 185 18% Finger Lakes 397 231 42% Long Island 835 573 31% Mid-Hudson 641 370 42% Mohawk Valley 97 72 26% New York City 2,416 1,838 24% North Country 57 25 56% Southern Tier 115 66 43% Western New York 543 332 39% Statewide 5,567 3,898 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Capital Region 1.08% 1.06% 0.99% Central New York 1.51% 1.49% 1.48% Finger Lakes 2.21% 2.09% 1.87% Long Island 0.69% 0.67% 0.64% Mid-Hudson 0.77% 0.72% 0.71% Mohawk Valley 0.99% 1.04% 0.94% New York City 0.65% 0.62% 0.59% North Country 1.19% 1.12% 1.05% Southern Tier 0.57% 0.58% 0.54% Western New York 1.44% 1.35% 1.20% Statewide 0.85% 0.81% 0.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Bronx 0.69% 0.63% 0.63% Kings 0.75% 0.73% 0.65% New York 0.41% 0.39% 0.38% Queens 0.67% 0.66% 0.63% Richmond 0.81% 0.77% 0.80%

Of the 2,083,041 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,614 11 Allegany 3,523 4 Broome 18,539 14 Cattaraugus 5,686 2 Cayuga 6,299 6 Chautauqua 8,903 3 Chemung 7,687 17 Chenango 3,462 0 Clinton 4,827 1 Columbia 4,041 0 Cortland 3,870 13 Delaware 2,350 1 Dutchess 29,371 12 Erie 89,180 38 Essex 1,588 0 Franklin 2,536 1 Fulton 4,392 6 Genesee 5,415 0 Greene 3,394 3 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,159 1 Jefferson 6,058 4 Lewis 2,779 6 Livingston 4,489 5 Madison 4,533 1 Monroe 68,233 72 Montgomery 4,247 3 Nassau 183,108 52 Niagara 19,947 9 NYC 933,168 390 Oneida 22,438 9 Onondaga 38,596 39 Ontario 7,377 6 Orange 48,113 22 Orleans 3,107 2 Oswego 7,565 4 Otsego 3,439 1 Putnam 10,570 3 Rensselaer 11,185 5 Rockland 46,829 8 Saratoga 15,280 9 Schenectady 13,133 8 Schoharie 1,686 1 Schuyler 1,052 1 Seneca 2,001 0 St. Lawrence 6,606 8 Steuben 6,893 9 Suffolk 200,333 56 Sullivan 6,627 11 Tioga 3,779 5 Tompkins 4,307 1 Ulster 13,861 7 Warren 3,630 1 Washington 3,127 2 Wayne 5,737 0 Westchester 129,313 42 Wyoming 3,570 2 Yates 1,176 0

On Thursday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,665. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: