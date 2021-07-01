NYS giving away 20M+ kids meals through Summer Food Service Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of meals will be distributed daily to children across the state this summer.

The New York State Department of Education has launched its 2021 Summer Food Service Program which will provide free meals to approximately 400,000 children every day at 3,000 different sites.

While summer is a time for fun and excitement for many children, this may not be the case for those that experience food insecurity,” said Betty A. Rosa, Education Commissioner. “Throughout the pandemic, our schools worked tirelessly to ensure students received nutritious meals. Now, our Summer Food Service Program vendors are able to fill the gap and ensure that all students have access to free, healthy meals during the summer months.”

To find a site near you, visit the USDA Online Map, text “food” or “Comida” to 877-877, or call the USDA National Hunger Hotline at (866) 3-HUNGRY or (877) 3-HAMBRE.