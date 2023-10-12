ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A ban on natural gas lines in new buildings in New York State is facing a new legal challenge.

A coalition including gas and construction companies as well as labor unions filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday and claims the law will hurt businesses, workers, and consumers by raising costs and forcing businesses to lay off workers. They also said the ban cannot be enforced because it’s pre-empted by federal law.

It was included in this year’s state budget and prohibits gas lines in new construction in smaller buildings by 2026 and in larger buildings by 2029 with some exceptions. Supporters of it say it will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.