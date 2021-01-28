NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance informs New Yorkers how to keep their information secure

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara announced that three pieces of legislation were passed that protect and support small businesses as well as ensure New Yorkers can access the unemployment benefits they need.

The first piece of legislation replaces the system for determining eligibility for partial unemployment insurance benefits, which is currently based on days worked per week, with a new system based on the applicant’s weekly earnings. At a time when the economy is hurting, Santabarbara believes it is critical that the state encourage – not disincentivize – working, and this change to the current system will ensure that individuals can take on a part-time job without the risk of losing the benefits they need.