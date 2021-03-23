NYS Department of Financial Services: No fair lending violations by Apple Card, Goldman Sachs

FILE – In this March 25, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay, speaks about the Apple Card at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. A spokeswoman for the New York Department of Financial Services confirmed Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 that they are investigating Goldman Sachs for possible sex discrimination in the way it sets credit limits. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) issued a report on Tuesday about findings from an investigation regarding the Apple Card.

The investigation involved a review of thousands of pages of records and responses from Goldman Sachs Bank and Apple, as well as interviews of witnesses and Apple Card applicants, and analysis of underwriting data for approximately 400,000 applicants from New York.

As stated in the report, the investigation began after allegations came up on Twitter saying Goldman Sachs discriminated against women in terms of extending credit for Apple Card. Consumers that submitted complaints said Goldman Sachs offered “lowered credit limits to women applicants and denied women accounts unfairly.”

According to the DFS, the investigation ultimately found no fair lending violations and no evidence of “unlawful discrimination against applicants.”

However, Superintendent of Financial Service Linda Lacewell issued the following statement regarding the investigation and report:

“While we found no fair lending violations, our inquiry stands as a reminder of disparities in access to credit that continue nearly 50 years after the passage of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA). The report also notes that the use of credit scoring in its current form and laws and regulations barring discrimination in lending are in need of strengthening and modernization to improve access to credit. Consumer frustration with the Apple Card policy of not permitting an account holder to add an authorized user drew attention to the following: a person who relies on a spouse’s access to credit, and only accesses those accounts as an authorized user, may incorrectly believe they have the same credit profile as the spouse. This is one part of a broader discussion we must have about equal credit access.” Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell

Although the report did not find any fair lending violations, it did stress the modernization of credit scoring models and the update of anti-discrimination laws for credit access.

