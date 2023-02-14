ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re a nature buff or just happen to be out on state land, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for some feedback on their informational kiosks. By providing input, you can help the NYS DEC improve outdoor experiences.

NYS DEC explains their kiosks are small, open wooden structures that provide cover for educational/informational signs. The kiosks are located at various state properties such as state forests, wilderness areas, conservation easements, wildlife management areas (WMAs), boat launches, and more. Those who are interested can take the survey and be entered to win a $50 sporting goods store gift card and a free subscription to the Conservationist magazine.

NYS DEC will announce winners each month from January 2023 through January 2024. A grand prize winner will be announced in January 2024 and will receive a $200 sporting goods store gift card and a free magazine subscription. Check out the NYS DEC website for more information.