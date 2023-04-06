ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the snow melts and the temperatures get warmer, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning about the possibility of muddy trails when out hiking.

The DEC is asking hikers to not hike on high elevation trails above 2,500 ft. until the trails have dried and hardened. Officials said there is still slowly melting ice and snow on the trails, and it will take some time for it to melt.

They also said if you hike on the muddy trails, you could do a lot of damage, including destroying the trail tread and damaging vegetation in the area.

“So really pay attention to what you’re doing,” DEC Forest Ranger Peter Evans said. “Make sure that if you are going to try to cross a brook or something like that, you take not only the current weather pattern, but the weather that’s going to be happening in the afternoon and early evening into account.”

Officials said the advisory is expected to last until June depending on the weather.