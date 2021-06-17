NYS COVID data continues to decline as the state reopens

(WETM) — New York’s seven-day positivity rate decreased below 0.40% and has declined for 72 straight days. The Capital Region’s seven-day average leads the state at 0.43%.
“While we have come so far in our fight against COVID and have been able to lift nearly all restrictions and get back to normal, our work is not yet over,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “New Yorkers have worked hard to contain the spread of COVID throughout their communities but we all need to work together to get across the finish line. We need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated, so if you haven’t already, take advantage of the state’s ongoing incentive programs and get your vaccination.”
It’s been a record low for 20 consecutive days and has declined for 73 consecutive days. The seven-day average for all five boroughs of New York City is below 0.5% for the first time since the pandemic began. The five COVID deaths across New York represent the lowest single-day death toll since September 28, 2020.
Thursday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 119,272
- Total Positive – 418
- Percent Positive – 0.35%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
- Patient Hospitalization – 580 (-48)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 58
- Patients in ICU – 149 (-9)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 86 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 183,983 (+99)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 42,896
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,372,195
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,160
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 551,410
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, June 14, 2021
|Tuesday, June 15, 2021
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.33%
|0.31%
|0.34%
|Central New York
|0.59%
|0.59%
|0.60%
|Finger Lakes
|0.59%
|0.58%
|0.57%
|Long Island
|0.41%
|0.43%
|0.43%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.38%
|0.36%
|0.35%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.41%
|0.43%
|0.46%
|New York City
|0.38%
|0.38%
|0.36%
|North Country
|0.56%
|0.53%
|0.57%
|Southern Tier
|0.41%
|0.41%
|0.43%
|Western New York
|0.35%
|0.35%
|0.35%
|Statewide
|0.40%
|0.40%
|0.39%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, June 14, 2021
|Tuesday, June 15, 2021
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Bronx
|0.52%
|0.51%
|0.45%
|Kings
|0.36%
|0.36%
|0.33%
|New York
|0.30%
|0.29%
|0.31%
|Queens
|0.34%
|0.34%
|0.34%
|Richmond
|0.50%
|0.52%
|0.49%
On Wednesday, 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,093,366. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,703
|3
|Allegany
|3,557
|1
|Broome
|18,626
|1
|Cattaraugus
|5,722
|2
|Cayuga
|6,338
|1
|Chautauqua
|8,956
|4
|Chemung
|7,769
|5
|Chenango
|3,503
|2
|Clinton
|4,836
|0
|Columbia
|4,065
|1
|Cortland
|3,926
|0
|Delaware
|2,385
|2
|Dutchess
|29,475
|0
|Erie
|89,595
|12
|Essex
|1,593
|0
|Franklin
|2,563
|0
|Fulton
|4,423
|1
|Genesee
|5,436
|1
|Greene
|3,403
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,190
|1
|Jefferson
|6,149
|10
|Lewis
|2,808
|0
|Livingston
|4,523
|2
|Madison
|4,564
|2
|Monroe
|69,012
|21
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,697
|24
|Niagara
|20,041
|2
|NYC
|937,721
|206
|Oneida
|22,632
|5
|Onondaga
|38,954
|13
|Ontario
|7,406
|0
|Orange
|48,326
|10
|Orleans
|3,120
|0
|Oswego
|7,624
|0
|Otsego
|3,463
|1
|Putnam
|10,616
|6
|Rensselaer
|11,229
|0
|Rockland
|46,952
|4
|Saratoga
|15,376
|9
|Schenectady
|13,207
|3
|Schoharie
|1,692
|0
|Schuyler
|1,080
|0
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,642
|1
|Steuben
|6,955
|2
|Suffolk
|201,112
|42
|Sullivan
|6,674
|0
|Tioga
|3,830
|0
|Tompkins
|4,349
|3
|Ulster
|13,912
|1
|Warren
|3,659
|1
|Washington
|3,162
|0
|Wayne
|5,783
|0
|Westchester
|129,692
|12
|Wyoming
|3,583
|1
|Yates
|1,179
|0
On Wednesday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,896. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Manhattan
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
Also on Wednesday, 30,139 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 50,608 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|656,555
|1,203
|598,588
|2,235
|Central New York
|520,729
|773
|476,605
|2,304
|Finger Lakes
|665,559
|1,496
|610,982
|3,215
|Long Island
|1,471,942
|4,060
|1,305,058
|7,403
|Mid-Hudson
|1,194,825
|3,139
|1,058,334
|4,875
|Mohawk Valley
|256,626
|471
|234,736
|1,054
|New York City
|5,170,181
|15,906
|4,541,201
|23,200
|North Country
|234,420
|432
|215,555
|1,119
|Southern Tier
|340,278
|643
|311,621
|1,164
|Western New York
|719,580
|2,016
|639,641
|4,039
|Statewide
|11,230,695
|30,139
|9,992,321
|50,608