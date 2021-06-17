NYS COVID data continues to decline as the state reopens

(WETM) — New York’s seven-day positivity rate decreased below 0.40% and has declined for 72 straight days. The Capital Region’s seven-day average leads the state at 0.43%.

“While we have come so far in our fight against COVID and have been able to lift nearly all restrictions and get back to normal, our work is not yet over,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “New Yorkers have worked hard to contain the spread of COVID throughout their communities but we all need to work together to get across the finish line. We need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated, so if you haven’t already, take advantage of the state’s ongoing incentive programs and get your vaccination.”

It’s been a record low for 20 consecutive days and has declined for 73 consecutive days. The seven-day average for all five boroughs of New York City is below 0.5% for the first time since the pandemic began. The five COVID deaths across New York represent the lowest single-day death toll since September 28, 2020.

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 119,272

– 119,272 Total Positive – 418

– 418 Percent Positive – 0.35%

– 0.35% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%

– 0.39% Patient Hospitalization – 580 (-48)

– 580 (-48) Patients Newly Admitted – 58

– 58 Patients in ICU – 149 (-9)

– 149 (-9) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 86 (-4)

– 86 (-4) Total Discharges – 183,983 (+99)

– 183,983 (+99) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 42,896

– 42,896 Total vaccine doses administered – 20,372,195

– 20,372,195 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,160

– 76,160 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 551,410

– 551,410 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.9%

– 67.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.1%

– 61.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.4%

– 70.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.3%

– 62.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.2%

– 56.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.1%

– 50.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.3%

– 58.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Capital Region 0.33% 0.31% 0.34% Central New York 0.59% 0.59% 0.60% Finger Lakes 0.59% 0.58% 0.57% Long Island 0.41% 0.43% 0.43% Mid-Hudson 0.38% 0.36% 0.35% Mohawk Valley 0.41% 0.43% 0.46% New York City 0.38% 0.38% 0.36% North Country 0.56% 0.53% 0.57% Southern Tier 0.41% 0.41% 0.43% Western New York 0.35% 0.35% 0.35% Statewide 0.40% 0.40% 0.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Bronx 0.52% 0.51% 0.45% Kings 0.36% 0.36% 0.33% New York 0.30% 0.29% 0.31% Queens 0.34% 0.34% 0.34% Richmond 0.50% 0.52% 0.49%

On Wednesday, 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,093,366. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,703 3 Allegany 3,557 1 Broome 18,626 1 Cattaraugus 5,722 2 Cayuga 6,338 1 Chautauqua 8,956 4 Chemung 7,769 5 Chenango 3,503 2 Clinton 4,836 0 Columbia 4,065 1 Cortland 3,926 0 Delaware 2,385 2 Dutchess 29,475 0 Erie 89,595 12 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,423 1 Genesee 5,436 1 Greene 3,403 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,190 1 Jefferson 6,149 10 Lewis 2,808 0 Livingston 4,523 2 Madison 4,564 2 Monroe 69,012 21 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,697 24 Niagara 20,041 2 NYC 937,721 206 Oneida 22,632 5 Onondaga 38,954 13 Ontario 7,406 0 Orange 48,326 10 Orleans 3,120 0 Oswego 7,624 0 Otsego 3,463 1 Putnam 10,616 6 Rensselaer 11,229 0 Rockland 46,952 4 Saratoga 15,376 9 Schenectady 13,207 3 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,080 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,642 1 Steuben 6,955 2 Suffolk 201,112 42 Sullivan 6,674 0 Tioga 3,830 0 Tompkins 4,349 3 Ulster 13,912 1 Warren 3,659 1 Washington 3,162 0 Wayne 5,783 0 Westchester 129,692 12 Wyoming 3,583 1 Yates 1,179 0

On Wednesday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,896. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Manhattan 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Richmond 1 St. Lawrence 1

Also on Wednesday, 30,139 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 50,608 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: