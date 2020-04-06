NYS courts switch to virtual operations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Courts in New York State will be shifting to virtual operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This will allow all essential and emergency court proceedings to be conducted remotely via Skype or telephone.
According to Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, the shift will dramatically reduce the number of people in courthouses and protect the public’s health and safety.
All non-essential court functions had previously been suspended.
