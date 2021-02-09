State correction lieutenant arrested for identity theft, made purchases exceeding $37K

BURKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A correction lieutenant for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has been arrested for identity theft.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of John A. Berkman, 50, of Burke following an investigation of credit card fraud reported on December 11. They say Berkman used the victim’s identity to open several credit cards and accounts, which he used to make purchases totaling over $37,000.

State Police reported that Berkman was off-duty at the time of the arrest on Tuesday.

Berkman was charged with the following.

Eight counts of first-degree identity theft

Seven counts of second-degree identity theft

One count of third-degree identity theft

One count of fifth-degree conspiracy

One count of first-degree scheme to defraud

Police stated that Berkman was arraigned by the Malone Town Court and released to reappear in the Burke Town Court at a later date. They confirmed that this case remains under investigation.