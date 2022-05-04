WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has kicked off its 2022 Canalway Challenge. Participants can choose a personal mileage goal and then walk, run, cycle, or paddle on the New York State Canal System and Canalway Trail to achieve their goal and receive recognition.

“The Canalway Challenge is a fun way for people to enjoy the incredible history and beauty along the waterway that transformed New York State and the nation. It’s also a great way to stay healthy, active, and motivated to achieve a fitness goal,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

The Canalway Challenge is a free program open to people of all fitness levels. Different challenges include 15 miles, 90 miles, 180 miles, 360 miles, and one mile for people with mobility challenges. Participants can complete the challenge in one big trip or many small ones.

“We are once again thrilled to support the Canalway Challenge – a fun and unique way for people of all ages and experience levels to explore New York State’s Canals and adjoining trails,” said Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton. “This annual program is an excellent opportunity to showcase the multi-use canal and trailways while encouraging exploration and recreation, and we look forward to welcoming all New Yorkers, from first-timers to seasoned adventurers, to take part in this year’s Canalway Challenge.”

This year’s challenge runs through the end of October. Registration is open to both teams and individuals. You can sign up on the Erie Canalway website.