NYS Canals paddling stewardship program launched

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, along with the New York State Canal Corporation, launched the NYS Canalway Water Trail Stewardship Program. This program makes sure the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Champlain, and Oswego canals are safe for paddlers.

Individuals, families, groups, and organizations are invited to adopt a section of the 450-mile NYS Canalway Water Trail from May 21 through October.

“As we invite more paddlers to use the NYS Canal System, we are providing resources, improving access, and now promoting good stewardship to ensure that paddling here is a world class experience,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Volunteer stewards will perform light maintenance at launch sites, observe and report issues, and act as friendly ambassadors for paddlers using the waterway. Volunteers will monitor a section of approximately 10 miles of the Water Trail, contributing about 4-6 hours a month. All volunteers will complete a virtual orientation, be provided t-shirts and supplies, and have access to additional training. All volunteers must be at least 12-years-old (with adult supervision).

To learn more and sign up, visit the Erie Canalway website or contact program manager Mona Caron via email or 518-237-7000 ext. 204.