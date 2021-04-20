NYS Appellate Court upholds Conley manslaughter conviction

(WUTR) — The New York State Appellate Court has upheld the conviction of Kaitlyn Conley of Sauquoit, New York. Conley was convicted in the Fall of 2017 by an Oneida County Jury of first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of a local chiropractor Mary Yoder.

Yoder was Conley boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend.

The appeal on behalf of Conley was on numerous elements of the case. One claim was a lack of probable cause as a basis for a search warrant for a cell phone used as evidence during the trial. Also appealed were issues that the defense tried to raise regarding statements given by Conley during the police interrogation. The defense also argued on appeal that the Oneida County Court was in error in allowing the jury to consider the lesser-included charge of manslaughter.

The Fourth Department of the State Appellate Court, by unanimous vote, rejected the Conley appeal. They found that she was not deprived of a fair trial in either of the two times she was tried in connection with the death of Dr. Yoder, and that Conley’s sentence of 23 years in prison was not harsh or severe.

Conley’s first trail resulted in a hung jury. She was convicted of manslaughter in the second degree.