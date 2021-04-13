NYS announces $210M in food aid for April

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) announced on Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for April.

Additionally, those households currently already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95 per month for as long as the supplemental payments continue.

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to those SNAP households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month. OTDA says the additional food benefits will be distributed starting this week and continuing through the end of the month.

The passage of the American Rescue Plan in March also extended the 15% increase in SNAP benefits through September. Initially due to expire in June, the bump in food benefits will provide about $30 more per person, per month, or about $120 more per month for a household of four, according to federal estimates. With the 15% increase factored in, the maximum benefit level in New York State for an individual is $234 and $782 for a family of four.