ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Racing Association (NYRA) announced today they plan to enforce new rules regarding veterinary checkups of all horses for trainers looking to enter them in a race or partake in a timed workout on NYRA properties. These rules will begin starting Wednesday, August 30, and build on NYRA’s current process for veterinarians checking on horses on race day.

Private attending veterinarians must perform a physical examination and confirm the horse is safe to race. The examination is a condition of entry and must be performed by the private attending veterinarian within a 72-hour window prior to entries being accepted for a race.

Horses entered to compete at a NYRA track are required to undergo an extensive pre-race veterinary examination before the horse is permitted to race. A review from NYRA regulatory veterinarians takes a look at every horse’s medical records, past performances, and workouts.

According to NYRA, to be recognized as the attending veterinarian, both the trainer and veterinarian must submit to NYRA an agreement formalizing the relationship affirming the status of the attending veterinarian. The private veterinarians most familiar with the horse’s medical history will take on extra responsibilities that build on NYRA’s existing safety protocols.

Later this fall, NYRA will require the private attending veterinarian to perform a physical examination and attest that the horse is sound and fit to participate in a timed workout.

“Equine safety is a fundamental responsibility shared among racetrack operators, trainers, owners, and the veterinarians practicing on NYRA properties,” said Dave O’Rourke, NYRA President & CEO. “Requiring an additional examination of this nature is a commonsense approach to preventing serious injuries before they happen.”