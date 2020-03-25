Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

NYRA suspends racing at Aqueduct until April 5

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association has suspended live racing at the Aqueduct Racetrack in New York City through at least April 5.

NYRA first announced last Thursday it would be suspending live racing after a backstretch worker tested positive for the virus. Now, NYRA said it will postpone the Grade Two, $750,000 Wood Memorial, which was scheduled for April 4.

The organization has yet to make a decision on several other races scheduled for that date.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak