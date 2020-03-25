NYRA suspends racing at Aqueduct until April 5

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association has suspended live racing at the Aqueduct Racetrack in New York City through at least April 5.

NYRA first announced last Thursday it would be suspending live racing after a backstretch worker tested positive for the virus. Now, NYRA said it will postpone the Grade Two, $750,000 Wood Memorial, which was scheduled for April 4.

The organization has yet to make a decision on several other races scheduled for that date.

