NYPD make arrest in 1980 cold case

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York City detectives cracked a cold case from 40 years ago.

A man was indicted on Friday for the murder of Lorraine Snell, and it turns out, he was related to her. The 19-year old was found strangled to death, and for nearly four decades, no one was held responsible for her murder.

Friday morning, James Burrus was arrested and arraigned in Brooklyn and charged with Second Degree Murder. Burrus was married to Lorraine’s cousin at the time of her death.

The arrest was not a surprise to her family.

“My daughter was missing; I knew it was him,” Pearl Snell-Holder said. “And I said it. I never trusted him. And I feel, you know, from day one he was the one.”

Burrus is being held without bail and is due back in court on March 25. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

