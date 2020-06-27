NYers could lose sick leave after traveling under executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new state order requiring 14-days of quarantine after traveling to a state with a high coronavirus infection rate could impact New Yorkers’ benefits.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have imposed two weeks of quarantine for anyone arriving from eight states that are at high risk for the coronavirus.

The order also states that New Yorkers who take non-work related trips to the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas and then return would lose their sick leave and paid benefits.

The new orders are being sent to all airports to make travelers aware of the new consequences.

Executive Order from ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩. Employees not eligible for paid sick leave and benefits if they travel to high infection COVID states. https://t.co/7TifOUsYR8 — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) June 27, 2020

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES