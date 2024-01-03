ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Health released the “Self-Reported Food Insecurity Among New York State Adults by County, BRFSS 2021.” The report revolves around adults from the Bronx, Queens, Kings, Herkimer, and Oswego.

In New York City boroughs, the data shows food insecurity is highest among adults in the Bronx and lowest among adults in Richmond County. Outside of New York City, the highest percentage of adults who experience food insecurity are in Herkimer County at 28.8% and Oswego at 26.6%.

The counties with the lowest percentage of adults experiencing food insecurity are Wyoming at 11.2%, Columbia at 12.3%, and Lewis at 12.5%. According to the report, approximately one in four adults (24.9 percent) in New York State experience food insecurity.

“No one should have to go hungry,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Hunger stresses the body and mind, and can result in malnutrition, inability to concentrate, anxiety, and depression. In addition, adults who experience food insecurity are more likely to report chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, and cancer. The Department remains committed to fighting hunger and promoting health across this state.”