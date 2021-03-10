NYC woman missing after adult son set himself on fire

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 77-year-old Brooklyn woman was reported missing Tuesday night after her son, 46, set himself on fire and took his own life, according to police.

Pictured: Patricia Venture, who was reported missing after her son took his on life by setting himself on fire, according to police. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.

Emergency officials responded to the scene in Sheepshead Bay at about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the 46-year-old man engulfed in flames, police said. The fire was extinguished and the man was pronounced dead, with his death was ruled a suicide.

An NYPD spokesperson says the man doused himself in an accelerant.

His mother, Patricia “Pattie” Ventre, was reported missing. Police said it was unknown if there was any criminality related to her disappearance.

Later Tuesday night, a Silver Alert was issued for Ventre. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Sources said officers had just done a wellness check on Ventre Monday after close friends called police worried about her wellbeing. When police arrived, her son told them she had gone on a trip.

Friends of hers said they hadn’t heard from her since before Valentine’s Day.

Sources said there was blood found in the basement of the home, but it’s unclear whose it is.