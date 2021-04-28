NYC woman charged in crash that killed officer livestreamed herself drinking hours before

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Long Island woman accused of killing an NYPD officer in a hit-and-run said she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash, and had also gone on a livestreamed anti-police rant just hours prior.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, is accused of hitting New York police officer Anastasios Tsakos with her vehicle on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday. The 43-year-old Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the New York Police Department, was diverting traffic away from a separate fatal crash at the time of the incident.

Outside the courthouse, Beauvais told reporters she was sorry. “She’s genuine in that she apologized for the fact that she was caught,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

In a livestreamed podcast video on her Facebook page, Beauvais was seen downing shots and vaping. She also made disparaging comments about recent police shootings. “We’re not scared of the police,” she says in the video. “We want you to know we don’t give a f— about you, your mom, or your children or wife. You’re nothing!”

During her arraignment Tuesday night, prosecutors said Beauvais admitted that she had smoked a joint, took two shots of tequila, and drank wine as she livestreamed. Outside the courthouse, the suspect’s family members didn’t speak to the media but broke down in tears as they walked away.

“She admitted that she didn’t know where she was going, what she was doing, but still got in her car and used GPS as if it was automatic pilot,” said Lynch.

Tsakos leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages 3 and 6.