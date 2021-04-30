NYC social workers, EMS—not NYPD—to respond to non-violent mental health calls

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pilot program that has kept NYPD officers away from many mental health crisis calls in parts of Manhattan will expand to every precinct citywide, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week.

The program, tested this spring in three Harlem and East Harlem police precincts, relies on social workers and EMS to respond to non-violent mental health crisis calls.

“We’re now convinced that this approach is going to work citywide,” de Blasio said of the program during a budget briefing on Monday. “So, for mental health crisis calls, we’re going to take that civilian approach and use it in all precincts in the city in the course of the upcoming fiscal year.”

One in five New York City residents struggle with mental illness, and 154,000 calls for help with mental illness came in to 911 dispatchers last year alone.

Police responses to some calls in the city have escalated to violence or even death, including the shooting deaths of Miguel Richards, Susan Muller, and Deborah Danner. All of them suffered from mental illness and were shot by NYPD officers during encounters inside their homes.

De Blasio said the COVID pandemic has made the importance of mental health—and how emergency calls are addressed—clearer than ever. “If a family is in crisis, and it’s not a situation involving violence, we are going to send civilians to address those calls.