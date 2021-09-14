NYC mom forced to use umbrella inside leaky public housing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mom living in public housing said she needs to use an umbrella to shield herself and her daughter from leaks in the bedroom and living room. “My walls are crying,” she said.

Chinesta Jenkins said the leaks have been a problem in their Albany Houses home for years. She said when she puts in repair tickets with the New York City Housing Authority, crews come, but they don’t fix the problem.

The situation became even worse when Ida hit and water flooded into her home. She said it destroyed her furniture, personal photos, and living room floors. It also soaked her bed.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said bricklayers are scheduled to make repairs on an exterior wall on September 17. Once finish, they say they’ll schedule repairs for inside the apartment.

