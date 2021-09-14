NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mom living in public housing said she needs to use an umbrella to shield herself and her daughter from leaks in the bedroom and living room. “My walls are crying,” she said.
Chinesta Jenkins said the leaks have been a problem in their Albany Houses home for years. She said when she puts in repair tickets with the New York City Housing Authority, crews come, but they don’t fix the problem.
The situation became even worse when Ida hit and water flooded into her home. She said it destroyed her furniture, personal photos, and living room floors. It also soaked her bed.
A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said bricklayers are scheduled to make repairs on an exterior wall on September 17. Once finish, they say they’ll schedule repairs for inside the apartment.
More from NEWS10
- NYC mom forced to use umbrella inside leaky public housing
- Waterford woman arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry out of homes
- Cheers to 10 years: Olde English Pub celebrates a decade in Albany
- Number of commuters increases, especially in vehicles
- Lawmakers to Blinken: Withdrawal from Afghanistan was ‘fatally flawed’