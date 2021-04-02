NYC mayor hopeful Yang in hospital for apparent kidney stone

Andrew Yang crosses the street Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in the Brownsville neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (PIX11/AP) — New York City mayoral candidate and Schenectady native Andrew Yang, 46, canceled his public events Friday after being hospitalized for a kidney stone, his campaign said.

The former presidential hopeful experienced abdominal pain in the morning and went to the emergency room, according to the campaign. He was diagnosed with an apparent kidney stone.

Yang remains at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said in a tweet. All of his public campaign events for Friday were canceled, but he “looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead,” Coffey said.

The Yangs had planned to attend a cabaret performance to mark the resumption of theater performances.

Yang, who campaigned unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is one of more than two dozen candidates who have filed papers to run in the June 22 Democratic primary to succeed the city’s term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Yang was the clear frontrunner of the 2021 Democratic Mayoral Primary Race as of early March, when New Yorkers were surveyed by NEWS10 and Emerson College.

In February, Yang tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined for about two weeks.