NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some New York City officials this week called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to retighten COVID-19 restrictions as the delta variant spurs an uptick in cases in the five boroughs. He said he would hold off on reinstating an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city remain relatively low.

Meanwhile, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that the U.S. was at another pivotal point in the pandemic. “Please know we, together, are not out of the woods yet,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

According to health experts, the spike in cases—driven by the highly transmissible delta variant—is mostly impacting unvaccinated Americans. “It’s one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of, and that I’ve seen, in my 20-year career,” Walensky said.

About 70% of adults in New York City have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination sites have shuttered statewide due to a drop in demand. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of residents testing positive has steadily risen to about 2%. City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi warned the risk to unvaccinated city residents is high. “If you’re unvaccinated, this is perhaps the most dangerous time for you in terms of risk of COVID,” he said.

The question of how to slow the transmission of COVID has kicked off another heated political debate in New York City. City Council health committee chairman Mark Levine believes it’s time to renew the indoor mask mandate, including for those who are vaccinated. “It’s a small sacrifice for folks, to me,” he said.

From Los Angeles to New Orleans, cities around the country reinstated indoor mask rules this week. But de Blasio said, for now, an indoor mask mandate is not the answer for New York City. “If people went and got vaccinated, we wouldn’t have to discuss any of these other things,” the mayor said.

The issue of masks and COVID vaccinations will be inherited by the next mayor of New York City, as the Nov. 2 general election inches closer. Republican candidate for mayor Curtis Sliwa said he doesn’t want to go backward. “Having to wear a mask everywhere was not only depressing for people, but it sort of signaled to them that there was despair and hopelessness and we’ll never get out of this.”

Democratic mayoral hopeful Eric Adams wouldn’t rule out tighter mask rules. “Let’s follow the science, and if the science states that we need to increase the wearing of masks and other safeguards then we have to do it,” he said.