NYC man evading police approaches 48 hours spent in a tree

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man in Queens evading police refused to come down from a tree Thursday afternoon, a day after he first fled into the tree’s branches, officials said.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute between the man and his mother near 226th Street and 145th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. When police arrived, they realized the man had a warrant out for an alleged prior assault.
Officers tried to serve the warrant, but the man fled to the roof, then jumped on the tree around 1 p.m., police said.
NYPD officers were on scene Thursday afternoon negotiating with the man, and he was still there as of 8 a.m. Friday. When the clock strikes 1 p.m., he’ll have been there for 48 hours.
