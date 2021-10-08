NYC man evading police approaches 48 hours spent in a tree

New York News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man in Queens evading police refused to come down from a tree Thursday afternoon, a day after he first fled into the tree’s branches, officials said.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute between the man and his mother near 226th Street and 145th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. When police arrived, they realized the man had a warrant out for an alleged prior assault.

Officers tried to serve the warrant, but the man fled to the roof, then jumped on the tree around 1 p.m., police said.

NYPD officers were on scene Thursday afternoon negotiating with the man, and he was still there as of 8 a.m. Friday. When the clock strikes 1 p.m., he’ll have been there for 48 hours.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19