NYC man allegedly kills girlfriend with sword, hides body in closet

NEW YORK (PIX11) — According to police, a Queens man stabbed his 35-year-old girlfriend to death with a sword, among other weapons. Mindy Singer’s body was found in a closet at Peter Ikonomou’s home on 85th Road on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers had responded to the apartment for reports of a robbery in progress. They said Singer suffered multiple stab wounds.

Ikonomou’s mother was at the building when officers arrived. She’d been worried about her son, sources said.

Police arrested Ikonomou on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He’d previously been arrested on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, sources said.