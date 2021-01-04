NYC mall evacuated after suspicious device reported in car

NEW YORK (AP) — A mall in Queens was evacuated Monday after a suspicious package was reported to police.

The package was spotted shortly after 7:30 a.m. in a car parked at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, police said. The police department tweeted that people should avoid the area due to a suspicious package.

The Daily News reported that the device was described in a 911 call as looking like propane tanks. Police said they could not confirm the description.

