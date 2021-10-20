NYC could nix some outdoor dining spots, inspecting alfresco structures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sidewalk and curbside dining has become popular during the pandemic, and it has been a lifeline statewide for the industry. As the city creates a permanent program, officials are reviewing current structures and installations.

Regular inspections have been a part of the plan since it began last year. In that time, over 56,000 have reportedly been completed. Mayor Bill de Blasio has asked crews with the Department of Transportation, which oversees the program, to make sure structures are still being used and have not been abandoned.

“Go and review each one and talk to the owners of any place where they’re not using it for outdoor dining,” he said this week. “Tell them they have some days to get right, or it should be pulled back and opened up again for parking.”

De Blasio emphasized his support for a permanent program. The Department of City Planning is now starting a process for new rules and regulations, especially regarding design and location.

Charlotta Janssen is the owner and artist at Chez Oskar in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. She designed a new structure and is ready to share it with other businesses as everyone collaborates on a plan. “Fight this ugly time with beauty,” she said. “This socializes us, and it will make us want to come out and breathe again, be friends again and be with the community.”

According to the city, the permanent outdoor dining program would include the following:

Available throughout the city

Allow for removable tables and chairs

Subject to clear path and other siting criteria

Both sidewalk and roadway seating require license agreement

Both sidewalk and roadway seating administered and enforced by NYC DOT

Read more here about the process and proposals. Current structures in use for outdoor dining are set to remain in place through the end of 2022. The new program is going through a public review process and that will continue next year.

At least one lawsuit has been filed by some neighbors challenging the city’s authority and asking for an environmental review.