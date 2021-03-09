Ryan Cato (inset) was arrested after his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son was died and was found with bruises throughout his body in a Harlem NYCHA complex.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 10-year-old boy who was found bruised inside a New York City Housing Authority housing complex in Harlem died of fatal child abuse syndrome, police said Monday.

Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fourth-floor apartment of the Saint Nicholas Houses on Saturday, police said. He was bruised and cut. Wolfe died at a hospital. Investigators were informed at the hospital that Wolfe’s death was caused by fatal child abuse syndrome.

The boy’s death has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The boy was found with extensive bruising to his face, extremities, and all over his body, according to NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison. Some of the injuries were old, but others were recent, Harrison said.

Cato, the boyfriend of Wolfe’s mother, called 911 and told police he found the victim unconscious. Police said there were no prior 911 calls at the location that would indicate child abuse. The victim’s mother had not been interviewed by police as of Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victim’s mother had one prior case with child services in 2010, just after Wolfe was born. He had no other siblings, and there were no other children inside the house at the time of the incident.

Cato had three prior arrests, including one in Brooklyn for allegedly assaulting the mother of his children on December 29. According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, Cato’s children, ages 12 and 6, were present when he allegedly struck their mother several times in the face and choked her.