Cuomo signs executive order closing all New York schools until April 1

NY working to expand, prepare hospital system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Monday that will allow the state to increase its hospital capacity.

The goal is to create an additional 9,000 beds across the state by converting existing buildings, including college dormitories, into medical facilities to help ease the burden the coronavirus pandemic is going to have on New York’s hospital system.

The Governor said he believes it’s likely impossible for the state to flatten the curve enough on its own, which is why he continues to ask for federal assistance.

