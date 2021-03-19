NY woman arrested after she allegedly allowed puppy to ingest heroin

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Central New York is facing animal cruelty charges after she allegedly allowed a puppy to ingest heroin.

On March 18, Nicole M. Holland, 26, of Fulton, was arrested on one count of animal cruelty, which is a class “A” misdemeanor. 

After an investigation, it is alleged that Holland allowed Champ, a 6-week-old Doberman Pinscher, to ingest heroin from a plate while she was using the drug.

Holland was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be back in court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire