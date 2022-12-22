ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s annual statewide donation drive to benefit families in need across all 10 regions of the state wrapped up on Wednesday. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies were collected to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season.

“With the holiday season now upon us, the spirit of giving is alive and well in New York,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “I thank everyone who participated for their tremendous generosity, which will bring happiness and holiday joy to families who need it most.”

Through drop-off locations set up by the Office of General Services, 1,435 donations were made, including 1,022 toys. The donated toys, coats, jackets, school supplies and winter apparel will be distributed to families in underserved communities throughout the state by community-based organizations such as the United Way of New York State.

“OGS is proud to support New York State’s Holiday Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive, and I would like to join Governor Hochul in thanking all the generous New Yorkers who made a donation to this important cause,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “Opening our hearts and giving to others is what the holiday season is all about.”