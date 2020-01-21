NY town gets help after fire destroys plows

SODUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A small town near Rochester is thanking its neighbors for helping out after their highway department caught fire.

The barn and plow trucks inside were destroyed in the middle of winter.

The Sodus town supervisor said they’re waiting on the insurance company to cut a check for new trucks. In the meantime, seven neighboring towns have lent trucks so they would be ready for the next big storm.

Sodus Highway Superintendent Dale Pickering said he doesn’t know what they would have done without help from their neighbors.

“We can manage with the help of the other towns and stuff,” he said. “It just puts more time into everything. Everything’s more involved; the equipment out here — we have block heaters on the trucks to keep them warm.”

Two of the trucks, still stuck inside the burned out barn, may be able to be salvaged, but the roof is still caved in, so they can’t reach them.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.