NY teachers union requests more guidance regarding positive cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State United Teachers Association is asking the state for better guidance on what a school should do in the event of a positive coronavirus case.
The organization referenced the situation in the Greenbush-North Castle School District where several cases of the virus have appeared in the summer school program.
It said guidance needs to be “crystal clear” and include under what conditions a district must re-close its buildings, a timeline for closures, quarantine procedures, and the contact tracing process.
