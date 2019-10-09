NY suing IJC over Lake Ontario water levels

ONTARIO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is suing the International Joint Commission for negligence in regards to regulating Lake Ontario’s water levels.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the IJC mismanaged the water levels that caused catastrophic damage to shoreline communities.

The IJC has come under fire in recent years as Ontario has seen historically high water levels in 2017 and 2019.

“The old expression is ‘I’m tired of getting the short end of the stick,'” Cuomo said. “New York has gotten the short end of the stick from the IJC time and time and time again. My job is to fight for the people of the State of New York.”

The IJC said it is aware of the Governor’s announcement but has not received formal notice of any action that may have been taken.