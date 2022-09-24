ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The first wave of 50 Troopers, along with 74 New Jersey State Troopers flew out of JFK airport around 10 a.m. September 24. The flight was donated by Jet Blue Airlines. The second wave of 50 NYS Troopers will also be deployed in the coming weeks.

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “New York State Troopers have always answered the call for assistance wherever it’s needed, from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, to our first assistance mission in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Our Troopers will be on the ground assisting our partners with the Puerto Rico Police Department with public safety and recovery efforts as long as necessary.”

New York and New Jersey Troopers line up before taking flight to Puerto Rico

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We are grateful to the team of State Troopers deploying to Puerto Rico to help keep the public safe in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. As New Yorkers, we are always available to support others in their times of need. DHSES and our state agency partners stand ready to assist with additional requests, as we are committed to helping Puerto Rico recover from the devastating impacts of this hurricane.”

The Troopers will be assisting the Puerto Rico Police Department with traffic control and other law enforcement as needed. Aguadilla and Arecibo are the primary locations.