NY sets up two COVID-19 testing sites in Texas

HOUSTON (NEWS10) — New York State continues to help other states struggling with the coronavirus pandemic with two new testing sites opening in Texas.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Houston-based testing sites will be operating with more than 20 healthcare workers from New York over the next two weeks with the capacity for up to 1,000 tests per day.

The sites are set up at two churches in highly-impacted minority communities.

The New York team will help the city respond to the high rise of coronavirus cases in Texas.

“When New York went through the unprecedented challenge and unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19’s apex in the state, states throughout the country provided supplies, ventilators and personnel during our time of greatest need,” Governor Cuomo said. “Now that New York’s numbers have stabilized, we’re returning the favor across the country, and I am glad to be able to help the great city of Houston establish two testing sites in vulnerable communities. I thank our incredible partners for their efforts to establish the sites and provide supplies and expertise.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “Thank you, Governor Cuomo. And let me just start out by acknowledging and thanking you for the leadership that you provided to the State of New York and quite frankly, the leadership that you provided to all of us across the country. I’ve watched your daily briefings on a regular basis. I learned a lot from what you have done and your people have done in New York, so let me commend all of you for your efforts. Let me also thank you for the support that you all are providing to the City of Houston here in Harris County. As you indicated, we are facing a situation where our numbers have surged. More people have been testing positive, showing up in our hospitals and our ICUs. Testing is a big issue. And you’re also right that this virus is having a disproportional impact on communities of color, low-income communities, and where even more testing is needed. And people—a lot of people—who are wanting testing, needing testing and they’ve having to wait a long time. So, let me thank you and your team for reaching out.”

