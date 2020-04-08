NY Senator improving while battling coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A spokesperson for a New York State senator, who is battling the coronavirus, brought some good news about the lawmaker’s health.

Sen. James Seward, who is also battling cancer, was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with his wife, Cindy. On Wednesday, his Chief of Staff, Duncan Davie, said the senator’s condition is improving, and he was moved out of the ICU.

Seward continues to recover at Albany Medical Center, and his doctor will soon make a decision on when he will be able to go home.

“Cindy Seward and her family express their profound gratitude to the medical team, particularly the loving care lavished on the COVID-19 patients at Albany Med.” Duncan Davie, Chief of Staff to Sen. James Seward

Seward represents parts of Central New York and Leatherstocking Country.

