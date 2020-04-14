NY Senator battling coronavirus released from Albany Med

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State senator was discharged from Albany Medical Center and is continuing to recover from the coronavirus at home.
Sen. James Seward’s staff said the family is “grateful to God” and the medical team at Albany Med for their help.
His staff also said he’s looking forward to making a full recovery and going back to work.
